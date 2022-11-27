Preview: Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday to face Jacksonville Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens remain in first place in the AFC North at 7-3, but the Cincinnati Bengals are still just one game behind. Because of that, the Ravens can’t afford a slip-up on Sunday when they travel to face the 3-7 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens enter the game on a four-game winning streak, but the Jags are 2-3 at home, having shown competence when Trevor Lawrence in on his best game.

Where to watch?

This game will kick off at 1 p.m. and air on CBS

What to know about the Ravens

It’s crazy what limiting mistakes can do, huh? Since that loss to the Giants, they’ve managed to take care of the ball in their four wins, turning it over just twice. That was one interception and one fumble in four comprehensive victories to remain in first place in their division. When they take care of the ball, they can beat anybody they face, and the expectation is again to win here. The offense remains balanced, and Lamar Jackson will be hungry after not throwing a touchdown last week against the Panthers. Expect a big performance from him.

What to know about the Jaguars

They just aren’t very good, but to their credit, they’ve been competitive. Every single game they’ve played this season, outside of their blowout wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts, have been decided by eight points or less. Yes, that means these Jags have not gotten blown out a single time this season. They have weapons, they have a young hungry defense, and there is an expectation that they can stay close here, especially having done so in their last game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prediction

Baltimore 27, Jacksonville 16