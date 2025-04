Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help solving a fatal hit and run Thursday night on Broad Street in the town of Dublin in Pulaski County.

Amrik Singh, 46, of India, was found in the southbound lanes of Broad Street, or U.S. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. A bicycle was located nearby. Singh died at the scene.

The suspect vehicle may be a blue tractor trailer, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call State Police at (540) 444-7788.