Podcast: Update on NHRA legend John Force, review of Joey Logano's 5-OT win
Podcast: Update on NHRA legend John Force, review of Joey Logano’s 5-OT win

Rod Mullins
nhra
(© Derek Yegan – Shutterstock)

Rod Mullins joins the show to update us on the status of NHRA legend John Force, who was seriously injured in a fiery crash in Richmond several days ago.

The show then switches gears to break down Joey Logano’s five-OT win in Nashville, which came down to fuel strategy amid the craziness of the final 31 laps.

Also getting our attention: what really happened between Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace?

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

