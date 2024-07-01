Podcast: Update on NHRA legend John Force, review of Joey Logano’s 5-OT win

Rod Mullins joins the show to update us on the status of NHRA legend John Force, who was seriously injured in a fiery crash in Richmond several days ago.

The show then switches gears to break down Joey Logano’s five-OT win in Nashville, which came down to fuel strategy amid the craziness of the final 31 laps.

Also getting our attention: what really happened between Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace?

