Podcast: Stewart-Haas Racing is getting out of the NASCAR business

Stewart-Haas Racing is getting out of the NASCAR business at the end of the year, putting its four charters out on the market, and adding to the questions about the sustained viability of the NASCAR race team business.

Rod Mullins joins the podcast to help us break down the Stewart-Haas story, and we review the rainy Sunday that ruined the attempt at history from Kyle Larson, who was trying to complete the Indy 500-Coca Cola 600 double.

Podcast

YouTube

Link to podcast on YouTube.