The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves are on their way to Bristol after the splitting the first two games of a four-game series.

Why Bristol?

Rod Mullins previews the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic, which will feature a record-breaking crowd – more than 85,000 are expected – at Bristol Motor Speedway, which has been remade into a state-of-the-art baseball stadium for a one-night-only game on Saturday.

Rod was at BMS on Thursday, and he takes us behind the scenes to get us ready for this most unique sporting event.