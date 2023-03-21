Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news podcast joey logano wins in atlanta plus the latest on jimmie johnson
Sports

Podcast: Joey Logano wins in Atlanta, plus the latest on Jimmie Johnson

Chris Graham
Published:

“Street Knowledge” welcomes Rod Mullins, our NASCAR beat guy, to break down Joey Logano’s win in Atlanta, the record punishments handed down to Hendrick Motorsports, and Jimmie Johnson adding Circuit of the Americas to his schedule.

Listen

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular

1 Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County
2 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why did Kadin Shedrick ride the bench for two months?
3 Former DuPont Community Credit Union employee faces six felony embezzlement charges
4 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
5 Pat Forde, the ‘towering fraud’ of the interwebs, takes his annual shot at Tony Bennett

Latest News

mike hollins uva football
Sports

Mike Hollins back at UVA practice: ‘It is literally a miracle that I’m here today’

Chris Graham
Shaun Alexanderlane Hiner
Virginia

Bedford County authorities searching for Blue Ridge teen missing since Monday

Chris Graham

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old.

alycia cooper
Culture

National comedian Alycia Cooper brings short film to Vinegar Hill Theatre

Crystal Graham

National comic Alycia Cooper will return to Charlottesville on April 15 to screen her film, "Fat Stripper," as part of the Indie Short Film Series.

Virginia Beach oceanfront concert
Culture

Virginia Beach concert series announces first six performances

Crystal Graham
ncaa tournament
Sports

Sweet 16 Thursday Preview: More upsets in the offing in East, West regions?

Chris Graham
pool closed sign
Local

Town of Grottoes votes to close Grand Caverns pool permanently

Crystal Graham
police crime scene
Virginia

Grand jury indicts 10 for second-degree murder in death of Black man at psychiatric hospital

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy