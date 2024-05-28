Organization to distribute food, supplies to pet owners in need on Saturday

Dogs Deserve Better will be hosting its “No Empty Bowls” event on June 1 in Churchville.

The event aims to distribute supplies to local animals in need.

The organization will be set up at Churchville Plaza from 10 a.m. to noon.

The “No Empty Bowls” project delivers supplies to different locations throughout the Shenandoah Valley every month.

Volunteers hand out dog and cat food, treats, cat litter, leashes, harnesses, pet clothing and bedding for dog houses.

Dogs Deserve Better aims to take dogs off chains and pull at-risk dogs from shelters. The organization provides assistance for pay and neuter services, fencing, insulated dog houses, vet care, dog food and supplies. The adoption and foster program unite animals with forever homes.

For more information, visit www.DogsDeserveBetter.org.