Organization to distribute food, supplies to pet owners in need on Saturday
Local

Organization to distribute food, supplies to pet owners in need on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
dog holding water or food bowl
(© alexei_tm – stock.adobe.com)

Dogs Deserve Better will be hosting its “No Empty Bowls” event on June 1 in Churchville.

The event aims to distribute supplies to local animals in need.

The organization will be set up at Churchville Plaza from 10 a.m. to noon.

The “No Empty Bowls” project delivers supplies to different locations throughout the Shenandoah Valley every month.

Volunteers hand out dog and cat food, treats, cat litter, leashes, harnesses, pet clothing and bedding for dog houses.

Dogs Deserve Better aims to take dogs off chains and pull at-risk dogs from shelters. The organization provides assistance for pay and neuter services, fencing, insulated dog houses, vet care, dog food and supplies. The adoption and foster program unite animals with forever homes.

For more information, visit www.DogsDeserveBetter.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

