Norfolk Tides blast Charlotte, 14-4, in Thursday matinee

The Norfolk Tides (37-41) defeated the Charlotte Knights (35-42), 14-4, on Thursday at Harbor Park.

Charlotte, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, scored first in the second inning when Chuckie Robinson laced an RBI single. Kyle Stowers immediately tied it up for Norfolk in the bottom half when he led the inning off with a home run.

The home run was the 52nd of Stowers’ Norfolk career, tying Gary Rajsich for the most in franchise history.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, scored five more runs in the inning. With the bases loaded, Hudson Haskin was hit by a pitch, followed by an RBI single by Connor Norby. Coby Mayo laced a two-run single to keep piling on, and Stowers capped the inning he started with an RBI double, putting the Tides up, 6-1.

David Bañuelos would hit his second home run of the season in the third inning to help Norfolk add to their lead.

Charlotte started crawling back in the fourth when Robinson belted a two-run homer, followed by a Zach Remillard solo home run to put the Knights behind Norfolk, 7-4.

In the fourth, Haskin hit his third home run of the season, and Mayo followed three batters later with his 17th home run of the season to make it a 9-4 game.

The Tides capped their big day with five runs in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Norby and Mayo walked to score the first two runs. Garrett Cooper, who made his Orioles organizational debut today, roped a three-run double.

The Tides bullpen tossed 4.2 combined scoreless innings between Kade Strowd, Ryan Watson and Luis González.

Tomorrow is game four of the series, with RHP Julio Teheran (1-0, 5.63 ERA) scheduled to throw for Norfolk while RHP Johan Dominguez (4-4, 4.16 ERA) will pitch for Charlotte. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.