Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnorfolk drops pitchers duel at charlotte 2 1 jordan westburg homers for tides
Sports

Norfolk drops pitchers’ duel at Charlotte, 2-1: Jordan Westburg homers for Tides

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (16-6) fell to the Charlotte Knights (11-12), 2-1, on Wednesday at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

An overcast morning in Charlotte set the stage for today’s game and after a scoreless first inning, Balitmore  Orioles #4 prospect Jordan Westburg opened the scoring by launching a solo home run to center field, his second game in a row with a four-bagger, to give Norfolk the early 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Knights would tally a run in the home half of the second as speedster Billy Hamilton looped one into shallow center field for a base knock that scored Evan Skoug to tie the game.

In the fifth inning of play, Jake Marisnick stole second and third base, granting the Knights a scoring opportunity, after which Zach Remillard popped out. On an errant throw back into the infield, Marisnick scored to put Charlotte ahead 2-1.

Bruce ZImmermann trotted back out for the sixth inning where he struck out the first two batters of the frame and forced a ground out to end a 1-2-3 inning, keeping the TIdes within one.

Phoenix Sanders and Darwinzon Hernandez were brilliant out of the bullpen for the Tides, as they combined for two perfect innings of relief, keeping the opposition at bay by tallying three strikeouts.

Norfolk looks to get back in the win column as they matchup for game three of the series against Charlotte at 7:04 p.m. tomorrow night. LHP DL Hall (0-1, 4.41), the Orioles #6 prospect, is expected to take the hill for Norfolk.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Fauci, in two interviews, seems to be conceding that COVID mask mandates were ‘a mistake’
2 Lifelong fitness at an early age: Waynesboro students learn tennis, golf, swimming
3 State medical examiner seeks public help to identify skeletal remains
4 Oklahoma stretch four Jacob Groves commits to Virginia: How he fits in
5 Triple-A Norfolk Tides have Baltimore Orioles’ big-league prospects everywhere 

Latest News

Virginia

Fellowship program at UMW to provide internships with state legislators

Rebecca Barnabi
caesars virginia llc casino danville
Virginia

Third Virginia casino operator approved by Virginia Lottery for Danville

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Lottery Board has approved a third casino facility operator to open a casino – this one in Danville.

road construction
Local

Traffic alert: Motorists on Route 211 in Shenandoah County can expect delays starting May 1

Rebecca Barnabi

Significant delays are expected on Route 211 in Shenandoah County starting next week as VDOT contractors begin paving work.

U.S./World

Legislation would cut red tape for veterans to earn CDL and join trucking workforce

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Jones Gardens requests donations for expansion garden on Montgomery Avenue

Rebecca Barnabi
trey morgan
Sports

VMI centerfielder, left-hander Trey Morgan named to John Olerud watch list

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Local

No primary election in Waynesboro; November House, Senate seats on the ballot

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy