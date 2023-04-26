Norfolk drops pitchers’ duel at Charlotte, 2-1: Jordan Westburg homers for Tides

The Norfolk Tides (16-6) fell to the Charlotte Knights (11-12), 2-1, on Wednesday at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

An overcast morning in Charlotte set the stage for today’s game and after a scoreless first inning, Balitmore Orioles #4 prospect Jordan Westburg opened the scoring by launching a solo home run to center field, his second game in a row with a four-bagger, to give Norfolk the early 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Knights would tally a run in the home half of the second as speedster Billy Hamilton looped one into shallow center field for a base knock that scored Evan Skoug to tie the game.

In the fifth inning of play, Jake Marisnick stole second and third base, granting the Knights a scoring opportunity, after which Zach Remillard popped out. On an errant throw back into the infield, Marisnick scored to put Charlotte ahead 2-1.

Bruce ZImmermann trotted back out for the sixth inning where he struck out the first two batters of the frame and forced a ground out to end a 1-2-3 inning, keeping the TIdes within one.

Phoenix Sanders and Darwinzon Hernandez were brilliant out of the bullpen for the Tides, as they combined for two perfect innings of relief, keeping the opposition at bay by tallying three strikeouts.

Norfolk looks to get back in the win column as they matchup for game three of the series against Charlotte at 7:04 p.m. tomorrow night. LHP DL Hall (0-1, 4.41), the Orioles #6 prospect, is expected to take the hill for Norfolk.