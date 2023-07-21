Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
New UVA women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica adds Kerrigan Miller to coaching staff
Sports

New UVA women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica adds Kerrigan Miller to coaching staff

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva lacrosse
Photo: UVA Athletics

New Virginia women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica announced on Thursday the addition of Kerrigan Miller to her staff as an assistant coach.

Miller, who spent the 2023 season with LaMonica as an assistant coach at Towson, joins Michael LaMonica, the husband of Sonia LaMonica, as UVA’s two assistants.

Prior to joining LaMonica’s staff at Towson, Miller was a graduate assistant and director of operations for national champion North Carolina in 2022.

A former No. 1 recruit in the nation from Bayport-Blue Point High School in Bayport, N.Y., and two-time Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year at Southern Cal, Miller spent the 2021 season leading UNC to Championship Weekend in Towson.

Miller earned her undergraduate degree at USC in 2020 with a bachelor of arts in communications, minoring in sports media industries. She earned her master’s degree in sport administration from North Carolina in 2022.

Miller is now playing professionally in Athletes Unlimited and has been a member of the USA Women’s Senior National Training Team the past two years.

Michael LaMonica spent 13 seasons as an assistant with wife, Sonia, at Towson. He was a four-year starter at midfield at Maryland from 1999-2002, earning All-ACC honors as a junior and finishing his career with 68 goals and 14 assists, before going on to a brief career in Major League Lacrosse.

LaMonica also has international experience as he helped the United States Under-19 National Team win a world championship in Australia during the summer of 1999. He finished the seven-game tournament with five goals and five assists.

LaMonica served as an assistant coach for Team Australia at the Women’s World Cup in Canada during the summer of 2013, helping the team, whose members included Sonia, to a bronze medal at the event.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

claudio castagnoli kenny omega
Sports

Notebook: AEW ‘Dynamite’ puts up strong number, Ring of Honor PPV card

Chris Graham
job interview
Local

Albemarle County names Jessica Rice as new Director of Human Resources

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County didn’t have to look far for its next Director of Human Resources - choosing interim director Jessica Rice for the position.

housing
Virginia

Funding available for projects to address homelessness, food insecurity in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham

A nonprofit foundation in Virginia Beach is accepting grant proposals for impactful projects to address the homeless service system.

house for sale
Virginia

Virginia homes for sale this summer at lowest level in more than a decade

Crystal Graham
Artificial intelligence
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Seven AI companies commit to outside testing and investment in cybersecurity

Rebecca Barnabi
threads app on phone Twitter background
Culture, U.S. News

Threads collects more user data than Twitter, says information privacy expert

Crystal Graham
social media
Politics, U.S. News

U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Legislation by Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger is one of 15 key bills

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy