New UVA women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica adds Kerrigan Miller to coaching staff

New Virginia women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica announced on Thursday the addition of Kerrigan Miller to her staff as an assistant coach.

Miller, who spent the 2023 season with LaMonica as an assistant coach at Towson, joins Michael LaMonica, the husband of Sonia LaMonica, as UVA’s two assistants.

Prior to joining LaMonica’s staff at Towson, Miller was a graduate assistant and director of operations for national champion North Carolina in 2022.

A former No. 1 recruit in the nation from Bayport-Blue Point High School in Bayport, N.Y., and two-time Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year at Southern Cal, Miller spent the 2021 season leading UNC to Championship Weekend in Towson.

Miller earned her undergraduate degree at USC in 2020 with a bachelor of arts in communications, minoring in sports media industries. She earned her master’s degree in sport administration from North Carolina in 2022.

Miller is now playing professionally in Athletes Unlimited and has been a member of the USA Women’s Senior National Training Team the past two years.

Michael LaMonica spent 13 seasons as an assistant with wife, Sonia, at Towson. He was a four-year starter at midfield at Maryland from 1999-2002, earning All-ACC honors as a junior and finishing his career with 68 goals and 14 assists, before going on to a brief career in Major League Lacrosse.

LaMonica also has international experience as he helped the United States Under-19 National Team win a world championship in Australia during the summer of 1999. He finished the seven-game tournament with five goals and five assists.

LaMonica served as an assistant coach for Team Australia at the Women’s World Cup in Canada during the summer of 2013, helping the team, whose members included Sonia, to a bronze medal at the event.