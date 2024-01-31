New River Valley drug dealer sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

A Dublin man who was dealing drugs in the New River Valley was sentenced last week to 11 and a half years in prison.

Nicholaus Francois Wines, 39, pleaded guilty in August 2023 to possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and to unlawfully possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony offense.

Wines was a fugitive with outstanding warrants in Roanoke and Pulaski counties prior to his arrest.

According to court documents, on Nov. 19, 2021, law enforcement utilized a source to order a quantity of methamphetamine from Wines, and when Wines arrived in Roanoke to make the delivery, he was arrested on his outstanding charges. Law enforcement discovered that Wines have a semi-automatic pistol tucked into his pants, was in possession of 503 grams of methamphetamine and approximately $9,500 in U.S. currency.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division Stanley M. Meador, and Superintendent Gary T. Settle of the Virginia State Police announced Thursday.

The Virginia State Police, Roanoke City and County Police Departments, Salem City Police Department, the Botetourt-Rockbridge Drug Task Force, which consists of Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and Buena Vista Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in the investigation of the case.