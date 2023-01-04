Menu
Local

Nelson County: One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash on Route 29

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

An Arrington woman died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Nelson County on Monday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Route 655 in Colleen, and as it was pulling across Route 29, it drove into the path of a 2016 Chevrolet Spark that was traveling south on Route 29.

The Spark was unable to avoid the Malibu, and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Malibu, Tracy A. Replogle, 37, of Amherst, and a 31-year-old male passenger were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The front seat passenger in the Malibu, Elizabeth A. Simmons, 25, of Arrington, died at the scene.

None of the three in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.

The driver of the Spark, Heather A. Provenza, 40, of Madison Heights, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

