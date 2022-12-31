NC State radio voice Gary Hahn suspended for ‘illegal aliens’ reference on game broadcast

Gary Hahn, the voice of NC State football and men’s basketball since 1991, has been suspended from his job after making a dumb reference to “illegal aliens” while calling the Pack’s 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday.

Hahn, a two-time North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year, was relaying the score of the Sun Bowl between UCLA and Pitt.

His comment: “And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6, that’s with 11:15 to go in the second quarter.”

Cute.

How much you wanna bet this guy has said “stick to sports” when somebody else in sports had something political to say?

Hahn’s suspension was announced by the NC State broadcast rights holder, Learfield Communications.

“Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,” Learfield said in a statement.

And no, in case you’re inclined, Learfield isn’t infringing on Hahn’s First Amendment rights, because Learfield isn’t the government.

If Learfield doesn’t want a jerk making fun of a humanitarian crisis on its football broadcasts, they can get rid of said jerk.