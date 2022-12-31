Menu
news nc state radio voice gary hahn suspended for illegal aliens reference on game broadcast
Sports

NC State radio voice Gary Hahn suspended for ‘illegal aliens’ reference on game broadcast

Chris Graham
Published:
podcast
(© OneClic – stock.adobe.com)

Gary Hahn, the voice of NC State football and men’s basketball since 1991, has been suspended from his job after making a dumb reference to “illegal aliens” while calling the Pack’s 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday.

Hahn, a two-time North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year, was relaying the score of the Sun Bowl between UCLA and Pitt.

His comment: “And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6, that’s with 11:15 to go in the second quarter.”

Cute.

How much you wanna bet this guy has said “stick to sports” when somebody else in sports had something political to say?

Hahn’s suspension was announced by the NC State broadcast rights holder, Learfield Communications.

“Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,” Learfield said in a statement.

And no, in case you’re inclined, Learfield isn’t infringing on Hahn’s First Amendment rights, because Learfield isn’t the government.

If Learfield doesn’t want a jerk making fun of a humanitarian crisis on its football broadcasts, they can get rid of said jerk.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

