Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home NASCAR Cup Series Podcast: Ryan Blaney didn’t run out of gas this time
Sports

NASCAR Cup Series Podcast: Ryan Blaney didn’t run out of gas this time

Rod Mullins
Published date:
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney. Photo: NASCAR Images

Ryan Blaney lost out on a chance to win a few weeks ago when he ran out of gas on the final lap. In Iowa on Sunday, Blaney, leading late, didn’t have any worries about gas, though tires could have been a concern.

Blaney ended up getting the win in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at Iowa Speedway.

Rod Mullins breaks down the race, and Rod and AFP editor Chris Graham discuss the retirement announcement of 2017 series champ Martin Truex Jr., the comments from two-time champ Kyle Busch about his future, and continued discussion over the business side of NASCAR.

Podcast

Video

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

Top News

1 We’re just waiting for Donald Trump to declare victory in McGuire-Good primary
2 Public-records request: Is UVA Baseball a revenue sport? Not even close
3 The Caitlin Clark Effect: Attention on the WNBA is good, but not this kind of attention
4 Virginia Republicans nominate NoVa elitist who called Staunton ‘podunk’ for Senate
5 Survey to help health district ‘deliver care to those who need it most’

Latest News

lgbtq
Politics, State/National

Senate resolution led by Sen. Kaine apologizes for treatment of LGBTQ military servicemembers

Rebecca Barnabi
tim kaine hung cao ad
Politics, State/National

New Kaine campaign ad hits at Hung Cao not seeming to actually want to be a senator

Chris Graham

I think we can bet that the new Tim Kaine campaign ad hitting at the new Republican U.S. Senate nominee, Hung Cao, who doesn’t seem to want the job, just the title, is hitting on a message that we’ll see repeated a good bit between now and Election Day.

school bus student children backpack
Health, Local, Schools

Get child’s vaccinations now to avoid the end-of-summer rush before school begins

Crystal Graham

The Central Shenandoah Health District is urging parents of children to make their back-to-school vaccination appointments before school begins.

old tire recycling
Local

Augusta Regional Landfill to increase fees to address rising operational costs

Crystal Graham
sprayground harrisonburg feedback
Local

Harrisonburg spraygrounds to include 36 spray features for kids of all ages

Crystal Graham
ambulance
Local

Staunton Police Department implements dispatch system for emergency calls in the city

Crystal Graham
business open cafe restaurant apron sign
Local

Community stakeholders form Staunton Black Business Collective

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status