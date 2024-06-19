NASCAR Cup Series Podcast: Ryan Blaney didn’t run out of gas this time

Ryan Blaney lost out on a chance to win a few weeks ago when he ran out of gas on the final lap. In Iowa on Sunday, Blaney, leading late, didn’t have any worries about gas, though tires could have been a concern.
Blaney ended up getting the win in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at Iowa Speedway.
Rod Mullins breaks down the race, and Rod and AFP editor Chris Graham discuss the retirement announcement of 2017 series champ Martin Truex Jr., the comments from two-time champ Kyle Busch about his future, and continued discussion over the business side of NASCAR.
