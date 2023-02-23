Countries
Multiple injuries in I-85 bus crash involving Delaware State women’s bowling team

Chris Graham
bus crash
Photo: Virginia State Police

Multiple people were seriously injured in a charter bus crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County involving the Delaware State University women’s bowling team.

According to Virginia State Police, the bus was traveling south on I-85, taking the team to a weekend tournament at North Carolina A&T University, when it ran off the road to the right and overcorrected at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, causing the bus to overturn into the left lane at the 42-mile marker.

All 10 passengers and the driver were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, Lloyd Archer, 63, was charged with reckless driving.

Archer was transported to Southside Regional for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Team members Emily Breidegam, 19, Emily Garl, 21, Jada Moore, 19, Saralyne Nassberg, 20, Sydney Reardon, 19, and Skylar Tenan, 20, were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Alyessa Breidegam, 20, and Cierra Brown, 19, were flown by med-flight to  Chippenham Medical Center for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Also injured in the traveling party were Samantha Novisky, 35, and Matthew Fortune, 52.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

