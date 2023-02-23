Multiple injuries in I-85 bus crash involving Delaware State women’s bowling team

Multiple people were seriously injured in a charter bus crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County involving the Delaware State University women’s bowling team.

According to Virginia State Police, the bus was traveling south on I-85, taking the team to a weekend tournament at North Carolina A&T University, when it ran off the road to the right and overcorrected at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, causing the bus to overturn into the left lane at the 42-mile marker.

All 10 passengers and the driver were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, Lloyd Archer, 63, was charged with reckless driving.

Archer was transported to Southside Regional for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Team members Emily Breidegam, 19, Emily Garl, 21, Jada Moore, 19, Saralyne Nassberg, 20, Sydney Reardon, 19, and Skylar Tenan, 20, were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Alyessa Breidegam, 20, and Cierra Brown, 19, were flown by med-flight to Chippenham Medical Center for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Also injured in the traveling party were Samantha Novisky, 35, and Matthew Fortune, 52.