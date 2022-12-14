Missing person: Pittsylvania County authorities seek info on Gretna teen

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile.

Jamila Gadson went missing from her home on Rockford School Road in Gretna on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Anyone with information on Gadson’s whereabouts or those with information related to her disappearance are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest of any individual(s) who may have committed a criminal act as it relates to Gadson’s disappearance you may be eligible for up to a $5,000 cash reward if your information leads to the arrest, conviction of the individual(s) responsible for her disappearance.

You may also email information to [email protected]