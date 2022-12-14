Menu
news missing person pittsylvania county authorities seek info on gretna teen
News & Views

Missing person: Pittsylvania County authorities seek info on Gretna teen

Chris Graham
Published:
jamila gadson
Image: The Aware Foundation

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile.

Jamila Gadson went missing from her home on Rockford School Road in Gretna on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Anyone with information on Gadson’s whereabouts or those with information related to her disappearance are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest of any individual(s) who may have committed a criminal act as it relates to Gadson’s disappearance you may be eligible for up to a $5,000 cash reward if your information leads to the arrest, conviction of the individual(s) responsible for her disappearance.

You may also email information to [email protected]

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

