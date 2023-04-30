Men’s Lacrosse: #3 Virginia upends #1 Notre Dame for second time this season

Matthew Nunes stopped seven Notre Dame shots in the fourth period, on his way to a career-high 19 saves, stifling the top-ranked Irish in a 12-8 win for #3 Virginia on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

The win marked UVA’s 17th all-time over a No. 1 opponent.

The Cavaliers (11-3, 4-2 ACC) were led offensively by Xander Dickson (4g, 1a), Thomas McConvey (3g) and Connor Shellenberger (1g, 3a). With 56 goals on the season, Dickson matched Doug Knight’s UVA single season record of 56 goals, which he set in 1996.

In UVA’s pair of wins over Notre Dame (9-2, 3-2 ACC) this season, Shellenberger has combined for three goals and eight assists.

UVA short-stick defensive midfielders Grayson Sallade (1g, 4gb), Evan Zinn (1g, 3gb) and Noah Chizmar (1g, 4gb) combined for three goals, which matched that of Notre Dame’s starting attack.