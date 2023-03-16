Massie Mill man dies in single-vehicle crash in Nelson County Tuesday

A fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Tuesday evening on Route 29 just south of Route 6 in Nelson County.

The driver, Christopher A. Murphy, 35, of Massie Mill, died at the scene.

According to the Virginia State Police, a 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling south on Route 29 when it ran off the left side of the road and traveled into the median. The vehicle then spun, hit a ditch and overturned several times, finally coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jonathan Clark, 34, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident occurred at 4:55 p.m.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts, according to the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.