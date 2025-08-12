Mary Washington students to engage with AI in liberal arts context at new center

The University of Mary Washington announces the launch in fall 2025 of The Center for AI and the Liberal Arts.

Faculty and students from communication and digital studies, computer science, humanities, social sciences, arts and other fields will explore artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications in the context of liberal arts.

Led by Professor of Communication and Digital Studies Dr. Anand Rao, the Center will become a hub for teaching, public engagement and research with a focus on knowledge and skills essential for students and educators working with AI.

“We’re not just preparing students for the classroom — we’re preparing them for the world beyond it, and that means preparing them for an AI-driven future. It’s essential to understand what AI will mean for the workforce, education and our daily lives. Our students won’t just learn about AI — they’ll help shape the conversation,” Rao said.

The launch of the Center aligns with the university’s broad mission to foster civic engagement, ethical leadership and critical thinking in a digital world that evolves rapidly. The Center will provide new interdisciplinary classes that examine AI through the lenses of ethics, communication, digital studies and the humanities; opportunities for students to engage in hands-on AI projects, including chatbot development, augmented debate and AI explainability; support for faculty research and grant proposals that explore AI’s impact on education, society and culture; and workshops, guest lectures and community partnerships.

UMW will approach AI from an educational perspective by teaching how AI works, why it matters, who it impacts and how it may be used responsibly. AI will be explored across multiple disciplines, including philosophy, sciences, ethics and the humanities. The Center will prepare UMW students to bridge the gap between technical teams and broader business or social concerns in their careers after UMW.

“In today’s AI landscape, we need people who understand not just the technology, but its limitations and how to apply it ethically across industries. It’s not enough to have engineers who build AI systems; we also need critical thinkers to question them, policymakers to navigate the societal impact, artists and writers to explore cultural meaning, and ethical leaders to ensure technology serves the common good,” Rao said.

Rao is a national recognized expert in AI education, has presented at international conferences and his work has been featured in Higher Education Digest. His new book on AI pluralism, to be published in fall 2025, outlines strategies to develop more explainable and aligned AI systems based on argumentation and debate. Rao co-authored and co-edited the 2023 book “Chat(GPT): Navigating the Impact of Generative AI Technologies on Educational Theory and Practice,” which was a No. 1 new release in Curricula and in the Top 10 for Educational Professional Development.

In summer 2025, Rao introduced “Introduction to AI,” a one-credit course for incoming and current UMW students which provided them tools to understand and apply AI in effective and ethical ways, especially in academic settings. For fall 2025, Rao has introduced “DGST 301N: AI and Society,” a course which will dig deeper into the implications of AI for different career paths and personal interests. Students will build their own chatbots, engage in discussions and debates, and attend guest lectures from leading experts.

As an expert on AI and education, Rao has led community discussions and speaks at regional events. He works with the UMW Foundation Board on strategic planning and AI-guided sessions. From his work, the Center was gifted $100,000 for the next five years from Foundation Board Member Donna Gladis ‘68 and her husband Steve.

“We’ve seen firsthand how quickly AI technology is changing the world — and how important it is for students to be prepared. That’s why we’re so excited to help launch the AI Center at the University of Mary Washington. We want liberal arts students to graduate with not only a strong foundation in critical thinking and creativity, but also the AI skills to apply those strengths in today’s high-tech workplace. Our hope is that this Center for AI and Liberal Arts will inspire curiosity, spark innovation, and ensure UMW graduates are ready to thrive, compete and lead in whatever future they choose,” Donna and Steve Gladis said.

Related stories:

University of Mary Washington offers Intro to AI online course in summer 2025

University of Mary Washington students explore use of AI in filmmaking, creative writing