Man previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter sentenced for coming back to U.S.
Police, Virginia

Man previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter sentenced for coming back to U.S.

Crystal Graham
Published date:
A Guatemalan man who killed a four-year-old child in a car wreck in Chesterfield County was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for illegally reentering the United States.

According to court documents, Jose Gonzalez Flores, 33, was unlawfully present in the United States when the wreck occurred in August 2018.

Gonzalez Flores was driving a pickup truck when he struck the rear of a sedan that belonged to a family of four killing the family’s youngest son. Immediately after the wreck, Gonzalez Flores got out of his truck, surveyed the scene and fled.

He was arrested a few days later, and in April 2019 was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and drug possession in Chesterfield County Circuit Court.

The state judge sentenced Gonzalez Flores to 20 years in prison with all but three-and-a-half years suspended.

The judge also ordered Gonzalez Flores to not illegally reenter the country following his term of imprisonment and subsequent deportation. Gonzalez Flores was deported to Guatemala in January 2022.

One year later, he illegally reentered the United States without admission, inspection or parole and was located within the Eastern District of Virginia.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

