MAGA is pretending that progressives are up in arms over the Sydney Sweeney “great jeans” ad, which, credit to American Eagle, I guess, because at least their ad campaign is generating buzz.

“’Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. End of story,” the company’s PR team said in a message posted to the socials on Friday.

“We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone,” the statement concluded.

The news here to me is, American Eagle is still in business, which, mission accomplished, the PR is working, to that end.

Honestly, I’d thought the decline of the shopping mall had taken them out like pretty much everybody else.

I’m a jeans guy, and as such, I’m not so sure that the AE jeans that we saw hanging off Sydney Sweeney’s ample derriere are all that great – I mean, they’re OK, as jeans go.

To be blunt, they remind me a bit too much of the Wranglers that my single mom would buy for me when I was growing up because we were poor – well, because she was, and just dragged my sister and myself down with her.

I digress.

The uproar that has Fox News gagging has come with MAGAs imagining that non-MAGAs wouldn’t like the TV spot that shows Sweeney gazing at a poster of herself saying she has “great genes,” replacing the word “genes” with “jeans” later on.

The fever dream has it that progressives would somehow care that Sweeney is a blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauty with nice boobs, and we wouldn’t like her being celebrated as having either “great genes” or “great jeans,” because we’re all about body positivity and diversity, and though most of us are White, we hate White people.

I’m not here trying to say that some folks haven’t taken to the socials to express something resembling that viewpoint, but it’s not like there’s been some groundswell of, how dare they!

I think I speak for a decently sizable group on the left who would say, whatevs, it’s somebody trying to hawk cheap jeans.

As far as Sydney Sweeney is concerned here, there was a brief blip a couple of years ago over parody MAGA hats at a family birthday party that came and went – that I had to Google, just to make sure I had the right blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress.

In the course of that Googling, I found out that Sweeney was her high school valedictorian, that her mom was an attorney, that Sweeney had to talk her parents into letting her try the acting thing, that they literally went bankrupt trying to support her as she worked her way up the ladder.

Gotta say, I admire that, because it’s not easy – and before you @me and say, well, she’s a pretty blonde with blue eyes and big boobs, how hard can it be to make it in Hollywood, well, you’ve heard of Harvey Weinstein, no doubt.

That business is rife with dirty, handsy old men who think it’s their birthright to grab ‘em by the pussy, so you’ve got that to deal with.

And then, at some point, right around her late 30s, the beauty is going to start to fade a smidge, and since she’s not a guy, the opportunities are going to be fewer and farther, or further, one of those, I never know which, between.

From what I’ve read about her, she’s already beginning to get into the production end of things.

Smart cookie, to be thinking ahead already.

Sydney Sweeney, from what I now know about her, smart woman, in control of her career, and she knows how to get a rise out of folks, as evidenced by this ad campaign.

I’ll be interested to see how American Eagle follows up, because again, I didn’t even know they were still around, so, consider this one a success.

As for this Sydney Sweeney chick, I doubt that I’ll ever watch anything she’s in, which I say because, I assume she’ll be moving on soon, if she’s not already there, to the summer action-adventure movie slop that I didn’t care for when I was in the key demo, much less now.

Anyway, I hope she finally finds a good pair of jeans, because those AEs look like overpriced Walmart crap.