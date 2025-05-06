Home Live Arts Theater presents new works in three-weeks of ‘Waterworks’
Arts, Local

Live Arts Theater presents new works in three-weeks of ‘Waterworks’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
Courtesy of Live Arts Theater.

Live Arts Theater is gearing up for a third round of “Waterworks,” a three-week long festival of new theatrical works from local and international playwrights.

Presented by The Madwoman Project and sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, “Waterworks” runs May 15 through May 31, 2025.

“The urgency and importance of creative power hasn’t diminished in recent years, growing through the pandemic and over the course of the festival, with submissions increasing each year. In our third year, we received 650 submissions, our most ever; similarly, our Cold Plunge auditions introduced us to almost 80 actors, meaning our volunteer community grows annually as well,” Director of New Works Adrienne Oliver said.

Waterworks” will feature a number of special events, including Opening Night of Locally Sourced on May 15, Festival Opening on May 16 and the Season Wrap Party on May 31, where Live Arts celebrates all of its creative volunteers who joined in the 2024/25 Voyages Season.

Joining the growing list of fabulous Charlottesville festivals, “Waterworks” celebrates new theatrical works in development presented across multiple venues in a repertory-style kaleidoscope of one-acts and full-length performances, readings and events designed to stoke conversation and curiosity.

“This community thrills me with their enthusiasm for and dedication to new work and the potential of theatre to champion unvoiced, essential stories. I’m grateful for the local writers and the national talents who continue to bring their phenomenal works to the Live Arts stages, and I can’t wait to share this program with audiences. Our reader teams — 30 dedicated and discerning volunteers, who gifted us hundreds of hours of time — worked diligently to support the festival in curating an audacious slate of plays. From the historical, to the witty, to the surreal, to the timely, this year’s selections represent the diversity of concerns, styles, passions, and perspectives of the moment, and I’m eager for the creative teams to bring their potential to life,” Oliver said.

Tickets are $15 per person for readings and performances, and are available online, by phone at 434-977-4177 x123, or at the door; and weekly passes are available for $40. Ticket packages are also available. Consider purchasing the deal of the festival: an All Festival Pass for $100 (only $75 for Live Arts subscribers) guaranteeing unlimited access to performances and readings.

Live Arts Theater is at 123 E. Water St., Charlottesville.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
4 Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias needs to adjust his approach to get the O’s to the next level
5 UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record

Latest News

online survey
Government, Virginia

Frederick County: Online survey gathers public input on rural segment of Route 522

Rebecca Barnabi
Education, Government, Local

Staunton: JMU architectural students share Wharf Lot designs with community

Rebecca Barnabi

The Lewis Creek Watershed Advisory Committee works to protect Lewis Creek and keep it clean, while also engaging residents in conservation.

business money
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin, shocker, signs bill banning junk fees into law

Chris Graham

Glenn Youngkin, the $400 million net worth guy, whose default has always been, anything to help business screw people, the environment, the rest, for profit, actually did the right thing for once.

blue ridge parkway
Government, Local, Virginia

Expect delays with Blue Ridge Parkway resurfacing work starting next week

Chris Graham
mark carney donald trump canada
Politics

Mark Carney to Donald Trump: Canada ‘won’t be for sale, ever’

Chris Graham
uva basketball coach ryan odom
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Why is Ryan Odom targeting so many top Euro players?

Chris Graham
ben cline
Local, Politics, Virginia

Gene Zitver: Firsthand account of constituent meeting with Ben Cline

Gene Zitver

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status