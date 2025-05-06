Live Arts Theater presents new works in three-weeks of ‘Waterworks’

Live Arts Theater is gearing up for a third round of “Waterworks,” a three-week long festival of new theatrical works from local and international playwrights.

Presented by The Madwoman Project and sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, “Waterworks” runs May 15 through May 31, 2025.

“The urgency and importance of creative power hasn’t diminished in recent years, growing through the pandemic and over the course of the festival, with submissions increasing each year. In our third year, we received 650 submissions, our most ever; similarly, our Cold Plunge auditions introduced us to almost 80 actors, meaning our volunteer community grows annually as well,” Director of New Works Adrienne Oliver said.

“Waterworks” will feature a number of special events, including Opening Night of Locally Sourced on May 15, Festival Opening on May 16 and the Season Wrap Party on May 31, where Live Arts celebrates all of its creative volunteers who joined in the 2024/25 Voyages Season.

Joining the growing list of fabulous Charlottesville festivals, “Waterworks” celebrates new theatrical works in development presented across multiple venues in a repertory-style kaleidoscope of one-acts and full-length performances, readings and events designed to stoke conversation and curiosity.

“This community thrills me with their enthusiasm for and dedication to new work and the potential of theatre to champion unvoiced, essential stories. I’m grateful for the local writers and the national talents who continue to bring their phenomenal works to the Live Arts stages, and I can’t wait to share this program with audiences. Our reader teams — 30 dedicated and discerning volunteers, who gifted us hundreds of hours of time — worked diligently to support the festival in curating an audacious slate of plays. From the historical, to the witty, to the surreal, to the timely, this year’s selections represent the diversity of concerns, styles, passions, and perspectives of the moment, and I’m eager for the creative teams to bring their potential to life,” Oliver said.

Tickets are $15 per person for readings and performances, and are available online, by phone at 434-977-4177 x123, or at the door; and weekly passes are available for $40. Ticket packages are also available. Consider purchasing the deal of the festival: an All Festival Pass for $100 (only $75 for Live Arts subscribers) guaranteeing unlimited access to performances and readings.

Live Arts Theater is at 123 E. Water St., Charlottesville.