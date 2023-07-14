Lightning causes residential fire in Albemarle County; fortunately, no injuries reported

A lightning strike caused a residential fire in Batesville in Albemarle County Thursday night, though fortunately no one was injured, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

The fire, involving a structure in the 6800 block of Burnt Mountain Road, was reported at 10:42 p.m.

It took fire units 14 minutes to arrive on scene, at which point they encountered heavy fire conditions from the porch/kitchen area that was being fed by a propane gas line.

One resident was rescued by family and a neighbor from a second-floor window and assisted down a ladder safely to the ground prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The fire department quickly confirmed no more occupants in the structure, and worked on extinguishing the fire into the early-morning hours.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the damage at $120,000.