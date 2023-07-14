Countries
Local

Lightning causes residential fire in Albemarle County; fortunately, no injuries reported

Chris Graham
Published date:
fire
(© Peter Kim – stock.adobe.com)

A lightning strike caused a residential fire in Batesville in Albemarle County Thursday night, though fortunately no one was injured, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

The fire, involving a structure in the 6800 block of Burnt Mountain Road, was reported at 10:42 p.m.

It took fire units 14 minutes to arrive on scene, at which point they encountered heavy fire conditions from the porch/kitchen area that was being fed by a propane gas line.

One resident was rescued by family and a neighbor from a second-floor window and assisted down a ladder safely to the ground prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The fire department quickly confirmed no more occupants in the structure, and worked on extinguishing the fire into the early-morning hours.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the damage at $120,000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

