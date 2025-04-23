Home Letter: The embrace of Trump’s anti-DEI edicts will leave scars for Black Americans
Letter: The embrace of Trump’s anti-DEI edicts will leave scars for Black Americans

The ease in which so many public institutions, private businesses, colleges and even our military rushed to embraced the erasure of DEI in their operations was shocking on so many levels.

The message to Black Americans in particular was truly disturbing and on many personal levels chilling knowing even many of our White peers gleefully championed Donald Trump’s racist EOs.

Once again in our own country, the stark realization that, we never really mattered, and these acts of betrayal despite our loyalty as forever customers, student-athletes  and dedicated volunteers had zero currency and value, this truth stings and will leave, regrettably, scars.

Black Americans believed we were part of the corporate  mission and university culture , and the mantra of no person in the military would be left behind was a lie and nothing more than hollow slogans and empty banter.

Trump’s racist DEI edicts will forever leave scars in Black Americans and our communities.

Letter from Greg Thrasher

