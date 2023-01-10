Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news leslie d gregory until america fixes its racism only some lives matter
Opinion

When we fix racism, Black Americans can finally live in peace

Opinion
Published:
american flag
(© zimmytws – stock.adobe.com)

When we fix racism we’ll save or recoup the $16 trillion estimated to be lost in just this century, not accounting for the $2.4 billion related to health disparities. That money could go to healthcare for all or universal minimum wage or college.

When we fix racism there’ll be no more accelerated (police) violence against people of color, our dog whistle fears will be eliminated, and we can finally start talking substantively about gun control.

When we fix racism there will no longer be a need to elect a malignant narcissist to comfort the privileged who he frames as victims, which reinforces false and unnecessary polarization.

When we fix racism our international policies will have more meaning because other peoples would not see America as a hypocritical nation critical of others but unwilling to repair its own deep flaws.

When we fix racism law enforcement will not need or use “I feared for my life” as justification for killing unarmed black people.

When we fix racism my biracial children will no longer be asked “what are you” and asked to choose between parents with whom they’ll identify.

When we fix racism those countless lives lost to racist terror will not have been in vain.

When we fix racism we will finally, at last, pay true homage to our heroes like Martin King, JFK, John Lewis… instead of merely holding them in rhetorical high regard with performative virtue signaling.

When we fix racism Black Americans can finally live in peace and white Americans can begin to heal from guilt and both will have reduced health risks and stress of cognitive dissonance and the health impacts of mutual fear.

When we fix racism, discussions about reparations will have true and lasting meaning and have more relevance.

When we fix racism we will cease to mobilize billions of dollars to support Euro-derived countries disproportionate to darker global neighbors.

When we fix racism we can begin to address other health inequities based on gender, language, ability, age, origin, religion and other false barriers.

Because until we fix racism, all Americans will have an unrecognized traumatic debt owed not only to our forebears, but also to our progeny.

Until we fix racism only some lives matter.

Leslie Gregory is a PA-C focusing on Preventive Cardiology and is Executive Director, Right to Health

Opinion

Have a letter to the editor or guest column that you'd like to submit? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

‘It’s a whole community effort:’ Socks provide comfort of home for children
Rebecca Barnabi
us politics congress

Holman Rule returns with 118th Congress’s approval of rules package
Rebecca Barnabi

The House of Representatives did what it needed to pass a rules package on a 220-213 vote Monday night, with a return of the Holman Rule.

waynesboro
,

Waynesboro: The vice mayor vote, the swastikas on the mural, are part of a pattern
Chris Graham

Waynesboro City Council elects as its vice mayor a MAGA Republican who joked about a man attacking a Democrat with a hammer.

us politics congress
,

The Senate filibuster is a chokehold on democracy: It’s time for it to go
Opinion
Kevin McCarthy
,

The new House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, can make promises, but he can’t keep them
Opinion
your vote matters
,

Augusta County: Tips for voters heading out to the polls for the 24th District special election
Chris Graham

Augusta County: The ice cream will go on, but dining in is out at Stuarts Draft shop
Rebecca Barnabi