Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news legislation to expedite va infrastructure projects reintroduced in senate
U.S./World

Legislation to expedite VA infrastructure projects reintroduced in Senate

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
veteran uniform
(© Bumble Dee – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner reintroduced legislation last week to expedite VA infrastructure projects.

 

Warner joins Montana Sen. Jon Tester and Washington Sen. Patty Murray and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown in reintroducing the Build, Utilize, Invest, Learn and Deliver (BUILD) for Veterans Act of 2023.

 

The legislation would modernize and streamline the delivery of Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities and other infrastructure projects, bolster the department’s workforce, and save taxpayer dollars by expediting the disposal or repurposing of unused and vacant buildings owned by the department.

 

The Veterans Affairs lacks a strategic plan, sufficient infrastructure workforce, and consistent funding to initiate the building or remodeling of facilities. The BUILD for Veterans Act would strengthen the department’s ability to initiate critical projects and better meet the needs of veterans. The bill would require the implementation of a more concrete schedule to eliminate or repurpose unused and vacant buildings, develop and execute a plan to hire construction personnel, examine infrastructure budgeting strategies and identify required reforms, and provide annual budget requirements over a 10-year period.

 

“Cumbersome bureaucratic processes have long stood in the way of critical VA projects such as the opening and remodeling of hospitals, clinics, and benefits offices. As a result, we’ve seen unnecessary challenges in meeting the needs of veterans seeking care and support through the VA,” Warner said. “This legislation builds on recent efforts, and will allow us to better serve veterans and cut down on some of these pointless delays by pushing the VA to more strategically plan and budget for projected demand, and to improve its capacity to manage current and future infrastructure projects.” 

 

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, The American Legion, and the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America have endorsed the bill.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva health
,

Southwest Virginia: Telehealth services to expand with $5.1 million federal grant
Rebecca Barnabi
VPM PBS

Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series
Crystal Graham

A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS.

homeless man winter
,

Putting veterans first: Salem HCS laser-focused on ending homelessness
Crystal Graham

As part of the Veteran Administration’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022, the Salem VA Healthcare System provided 125 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans.

nba

NBA legend Bill Walton gets his own ‘ManningCast’ on NBA League Pass
Chris Graham
fire

Virginia man arrested, charged with arson in Jan. 27 apartment fire
Chris Graham
tony elliott
,

UVA announces spring football practice schedule to culminate with April 15 spring game
Chris Graham
dog snow winter pet cold
,

Region experiencing ‘snow drought’; always hope for jackpot snow
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy