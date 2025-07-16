Home Lawmakers: Administration actions block pursuit of American dream for immigrants
Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers: Administration actions block pursuit of American dream for immigrants

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
immigrant restaurant food truck kitchen
(© RealityForge – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

Two members of Congress are demanding answers from the Small Business Administration about efforts to limit economic opportunity for entrepreneurs, including immigrants.

Senate Ranking Member Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and House Small Business Committee Ranking Member Nydia M. Velázquez (NY-07) wrote to SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler that they are concerned that the recent policy changes signal to immigrants that they are no longer welcome to pursue the American dream.

SBA previously announced it will close seven field offices in municipalities considered by the administration to be sanctuary cities and restrict SBA loan access for small businesses with certain noncitizen owners and employees, including those with legal immigration status.

Loeffler announced the reforms in March designed “to put American citizens first.”

Any loan application will now include a citizenship verification provision to ensure only legal, eligible applicants can access SBA programs. Lenders will also be required to confirm that the applicant businesses are not owned in whole or part by an immigrant.

Loeffler said that an SBA audit found a loan was going to a small business that was owned 49 percent by “an illegal alien.”

Under her direction, the SBA halted the $783,000 loan which had previously been approved.

“I am pleased to announce that this agency will cut off access to loans for illegal aliens and relocate our regional offices out of sanctuary cities that reward criminal behavior,” Loeffler said. “We will return our focus to empowering legal, eligible business owners across the United States – in partnership with the municipalities who share this Administration’s commitment to secure borders and safe communities.”

According to the lawmakers, the policy will harm small businesses whose owners, investors or key employees are foreign nationals or immigrants with certain legal statuses, including asylees, refugees, visa holders and recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status.

“SBA’s policy changes are a solution in search of a problem and appear to stem from the notion that certain groups are receiving loans when they otherwise shouldn’t be. Our committees have never seen any evidence, credible or otherwise, that meaningful numbers of individuals in the United States without legal authorization are receiving access to SBA financing,” the lawmakers wrote.

Six regional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York City and Seattle will be moved to communities that comply with federal immigration law, Loeffler said.

“This administration is playing political games with people’s livelihoods and, once again, recklessly failing to consider the interests of small businesses,” Markey and Velázquez wrote. “SBA’s loan-policy and office-closure decisions will unduly harm millions of small businesses across the country that have been suffering through the chaotic, confusing, and unpredictable economic policies of the Trump administration.”

The lawmakers asked Loeffler to respond to a set of questions including:

  • Why has the agency deviated from a quarter century of precedent, including from policies that the first Trump administration followed, in imposing a strict requirement that a small business with certain noncitizens who own or operate—even in part—the firm are ineligible for SBA loans?
  • Does SBA have concerns that barring delegated lenders from having SBA expressly approve certain loans will cause lenders to make ineligible loans or forgo making certain loans altogether
  • How will SBA provide delegated lenders with assurance on the eligibility of their loans, beyond an email inbox?
  • Does the SBA anticipate that its policy change will compel small business owners to unduly discriminate against individuals in hiring, firing, promotion, or recruitment decisions based on their national origin or citizenship status?
  • How will the SBA’s relocation of regional offices impact service to immigrant entrepreneurs?
  • What steps is the SBA taking to mitigate negative impacts to immigrant entrepreneurs?

Markey and Velázquez requested responses from Loeffler by July 29.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Monticello ceremony welcomes 74 new citizens on same day ICE is given unprecedented power
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
5 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball

Latest News

substance abuse
Local

Staunton: Blue Ridge CASA seeks volunteers to serve ‘heart of our mission’

Rebecca Barnabi
abigail spanberger winsome earle-sears
Politics, Virginia

Polls, money numbers trending toward Abigail Spanberger in 2025 governor race

Chris Graham

A new VCU poll gives Democrat Abigail Spanberger a 12-point lead over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in the 2025 Virginia governor race.

courthouse court house immigrant raids
Politics, Public Safety, Virginia

McClellan demands answers, wants DHS, ICE to cease courthouse raids

Crystal Graham

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan is asking the Department of Homeland Security to cease courthouse raids in Virginia and nationwide.

aew hangman adam page
Wrestling

New AEW champ ‘Hangman’ Adam Page needed his story to end at ‘All In: Texas’

Ray Petree
baltimore orioles mike elias
Baseball

Reality check: How the Baltimore Orioles need to approach the trade deadline

Scott German
swimming
Go 'Hoos, Olympic Sports

UVA Swimming, seeking out friendly media, is rubbing our noses in it now

Chris Graham
tucker mclaughlin
Baseball, Go 'Hoos

I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status