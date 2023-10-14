Latest on Naseem Roulack: VADOC officers were literally asleep as inmate escaped

Two corrections officers who were supposed to be supervising Naseem Roulack at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County have admitted to being asleep when Roulack, 21, escaped from his hospital room at 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 12.

The two officers, whose names have not been made public, chose to resign their jobs with the Virginia Department of Corrections in lieu of termination.

VADOC reported on Friday that the officers resigned their jobs on Aug. 23.

We learned this from VADOC with the release of the final report into the escape of Roulack, who is still on the lam two months since his escape.

The investigation found that Roulack was wearing flex cuffs – cuffs made of nylon – on both his wrists and legs at the time of his escape. Roulack had been wearing flex cuffs on his wrists and metal cuffs on his legs as of Aug. 8, according to the report, but the metal leg cuffs were replaced with flex cuffs due to the hospital’s request to conduct MRI tests.

The report notes that the metal cuffs should have been reapplied following the procedure and with a doctor’s consent.

“I thank the Special Investigations Unit for their thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Roulack’s escape,” VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson said. “The Department will learn from these findings to ensure that we are providing the most effective incarceration, which leads to lasting public safety for the Commonwealth.”

The criminal investigation into Roulack’s escape continues. The VADOC is collaborating with local, state and federal partner agencies to bring Roulack back into custody.

The reward for information leading to Roulack’s apprehension has increased to a potential total of $20,000 ($10,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service and $10,000 from the Montgomery County, Md., Department of Police related to an armed carjacking in which Roulack is a suspect).

The U.S. Marshals Service has indicated that Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

If you encounter Roulack, do not approach. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. Roulack has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

“Our top priority at the Virginia Department of Corrections remains bringing Roulack back into custody,” Dotson said. “We ask anyone who has information to please contact us or other appropriate authorities.”