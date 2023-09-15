Jefferson-Madison Regional Library requests community feedback for strategic plan

Work has begun on the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s next strategic plan for fiscal years 2025 to 2029.

With the Library Board of Trustees, a strategic plan will chart a path for the library to best meet its mission in service to the people of Albemarle, Charlottesville, Greene, Louisa and Nelson.

“The current strategic plan has led to many initiatives that have improved library service to the community,” Library Director David Plunkett said. “For instance, expanding Bookmobile services in Louisa and Nelson counties, the addition of contactless pickup lockers at six branches, and a new and improved website. Now, we’d like to get community feedback on planning the next five years of library services.”

Community feedback is welcome online through October 2023. Paper copies of the community survey are available at any JMRL branch. Survey participants are invited to enter a drawing for a gift certificate. The library board will discuss strategic plan drafts at public meetings in early 2024, and adopt a completed plan by the board’s June 2024 meeting.