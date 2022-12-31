Jamey Chadwell fills several Liberty football coaching staff positions

New Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell, in the spirit of getting the band back together, announced Friday that he has reassembled his offensive staff from Coastal Carolina.

Coming with him from Coastal are running backs coach Willy Korn, and QB coach Newland Isaac, O line coach Bill Durkin and tight ends coach Cody Ladutko.

Those four will be joined by Tony Washington, who spent 2022 at West Virginia, but was wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina in 2020 and 2021.

Chadwell retained two members of the Flames’ 2022 defensive coaching staff that helped Liberty rank No. 1 in the country in tackles for a loss (9.3 per game), No. 3 in sacks (3.46 per game) and No. 11 in turnovers gained (24).

Co-defensive coordinator Jack Curtis, who was also the safeties coach under former head coach Hugh Freeze, remains in the same roles for the Flames, while former defensive analyst Robert Bala has been promoted to the Flames’ new linebackers coach.

Curtis will share defensive play-calling duties with Skylor Magee, who also comes from Coastal Carolina and will serve as Liberty’s new co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach.

Rounding out today’s announcements from Chadwell are the additions of Kyle Krantz (special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach) and Chad Scott (director of football speed, strength and conditioning).

Krantz comes to Liberty after serving as a special teams analyst at Missouri. Scott was on staff with Chadwell at Coastal Carolina.