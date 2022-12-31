Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news jamey chadwell fills several liberty football coaching staff positions
Sports

Jamey Chadwell fills several Liberty football coaching staff positions

Chris Graham
Published:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

New Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell, in the spirit of getting the band back together, announced Friday that he has reassembled his offensive staff from Coastal Carolina.

Coming with him from Coastal are running backs coach Willy Korn, and QB coach Newland Isaac, O line coach Bill Durkin and tight ends coach Cody Ladutko.

Those four will be joined by Tony Washington, who spent 2022 at West Virginia, but was wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina in 2020 and 2021.

Chadwell retained two members of the Flames’ 2022 defensive coaching staff that helped Liberty rank No. 1 in the country in tackles for a loss (9.3 per game), No. 3 in sacks (3.46 per game) and No. 11 in turnovers gained (24).

Co-defensive coordinator Jack Curtis, who was also the safeties coach under former head coach Hugh Freeze, remains in the same roles for the Flames, while former defensive analyst Robert Bala has been promoted to the Flames’ new linebackers coach.

Curtis will share defensive play-calling duties with Skylor Magee, who also comes from Coastal Carolina and will serve as Liberty’s new co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach.

Rounding out today’s announcements from Chadwell are the additions of Kyle Krantz (special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach) and Chad Scott (director of football speed, strength and conditioning).

Krantz comes to Liberty after serving as a special teams analyst at Missouri. Scott was on staff with Chadwell at Coastal Carolina.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

podcast

NC State radio voice Gary Hahn suspended for ‘illegal aliens’ reference on game broadcast
Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball

Prized recruit may be the key for Virginia Tech to rebound quickly from BC loss
Rod Mullins

No game in the ACC is easy, especially when on the road. Virginia Tech’s 70-65 loss in overtime at Boston College on last week was no different.

virginia state capitol
,

Local Republican: Early voting goes on too long, pastors can vouch for you to buy a gun
Chris Graham

Chris Runion has a couple of solutions for things that nobody other than him are saying are problems.

lamar jackson

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out for Sunday’s game with Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Graham
reece beekman

Can #12 Virginia win at Georgia Tech on Saturday without Reece Beekman?
Chris Graham
police

Developing: Grad student in custody in Nov. 13 murders at University of Idaho
Chris Graham

Serve more members, more often: Local Boys & Girls Club sets 2023 goals
Rebecca Barnabi