Jackson Holliday homers, but Norfolk Tides drop opener to Gwinnett, 4-2
Sports

Jackson Holliday homers, but Norfolk Tides drop opener to Gwinnett, 4-2

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tides Jackson Holliday hit his sixth Triple-A homer, but it wasn’t enough for the Norfolk Tides in a 4-2 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday at Harbor Park.

Holliday (.269 BA, .897 OPS, 6 HRs, 21 RBIs) was 1-for-3 at the plate in the loss.

Chayce McDermott, the #8 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, took the loss.

McDermott (1-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.55 WHIP) gave up three runs on seven hits in four innings of work, striking out eight batters.

Four pitchers for Gwinnett, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, held the Tides to three hits on the night.

Grant Holmes (3-1, 1.44 ERA, 0.87 WHIP), in his first start of the season, held Norfolk to one run, the Holliday homer, in five innings of work.

Game 2 of the series starts Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Brandon Young will make his Triple-A debut for the Tides, while RHP Taylor Widener (2-2, 3.48) will throw for Gwinnett.

