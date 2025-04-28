The College of Agriculture at Virginia State University is an underappreciated higher-education gem.

According to the 2022 Census, there were 32,700 Black-owned farms in the U.S., covering 5.3 million acres, an average of 163 acres per Black-owned farm – not quite the 40 acres and a mule of the early days of Black farming, after Emancipation.

Farming is a good career, and Virginia State University is one of 19 HBCUs in the U.S. offering college-level education in agriculture with a focus on building the next generation of Black farmers.

Unfortunately, yet predictably, VSU is being forced to deal with the blatant racism of the second Trump administration, which had its USDA suspend a scholarship program for aspiring Black farmers that benefitted students at Virginia State and other HBCUs, citing as the excuse the need to save money.

Uh, huh.

I’m using a press release from the school announcing the appointment of a VSU alum, Dr. Ronald M. Howell Jr., as associate dean and associate research director in the College of Agriculture, to tell you all of this about what they do down there in Ettrick, and how what they’re doing there fits into bigger trends nationwide.

“As a land-grant institution, Virginia State is uniquely positioned to drive innovation, strengthen rural and urban communities, and prepare the next generation of agricultural leaders,” Howell said. “I look forward to building on the college’s strong foundation and working alongside faculty, staff, students, and stakeholders to elevate the college’s research portfolio and advance our shared mission.”

Howell brings more than 15 years of experience in agriculture, education, and government service to his new job, including stints as the executive director of the Virginia Farm Service Agency and senior policy advisor for USDA-FSA.

In his FSA leadership role, he oversaw $300 million annually in farm loans and programs across Virginia and helped lead national efforts to expand land, capital and market access for farmers.

Earlier in his career, Howell served as director of operations and management for the College of Agriculture at VSU and held a teaching appointment in the Department of Agriculture. He has also held leadership roles with the Virginia Secretariat of Agriculture and Forestry, the USDA Office of the Chief Financial Officer and the Agricultural Marketing Service.

Howell earned his undergraduate degree in agriculture from VSU, his master’s degree in agricultural and extension education from Virginia Tech, and a doctorate in P-20 education and community leadership from Murray State University.

His research interests include the integration of instructional technology and distance learning within agricultural education.

“I am excited about the opportunity to return to Virginia State University as associate dean and associate research director in the College of Agriculture,” Howell said. “Right now, we are navigating challenging times in agriculture across the nation and even globally. In these times, we must rethink traditional approaches to develop broad-based, system-oriented programs in the areas of business, climate, health, energy, and food.”

Howell said his focus on his return to his alma mater will be on fostering innovation and collaboration among faculty and researchers.

“Forging new directions in the development of inter- and transdisciplinary agricultural research programs—by engaging cross-disciplined faculty, research scientists, and students—helps us address local, statewide, global, and societal challenges,” Howell said. “This level of engagement contributes to an environment that both encourages and rewards innovation, flexibility, entrepreneurship and productivity.”