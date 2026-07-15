Gas prices are up 94 cents a gallon since the start of the unprovoked U.S.-Israeli military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

What’s that meant for the average Virginia family: an extra $573 per household spent on gas over the past four and a half months.

Nothing to sneeze at there: $127.33 a month, $31.83 a week.

If you’re living paycheck to paycheck, thirty bucks a week isn’t nothing.

“Because of the president’s war of choice, Virginians are facing higher gas, utility and grocery costs,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va, said in a joint statement. “Instead of ending this war and finally easing the burden that he has placed on American families, Trump is calling off the ceasefire, trading airstrikes with Iran, and blockading the Strait of Hormuz.”

More bad news: the national average for a gallon of gas is up nine cents a gallon since Sunday, and now sits at $3.91 per gallon, per data from GasBuddy.

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