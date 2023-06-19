Countries
Local

Greenville’s Emily Kegley joins Clerk’s Office for summer internship

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Office of the Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Emily Kegley will serve as summer intern in the office of the August County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

She is the 16th student chosen for the program.

“We are very pleased to have Emily join the Clerk’s Office as our Summer intern as part of our Clerk’s Internship Program,” Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steven Landes said. “We look forward to having Emily working with us in the office this Summer.”

Kegley, a rising sophomore at Christopher Newport University, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business. She is in the CNU Honors Program and participates in the President’s Leadership Program. Kegley lives in Greenville.

The Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities for high school and college students. An internship is provided to students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia Judicial System or the law.

The Clerk’s Office interns assist the Clerk’s Staff with numerous assignments and tasks in downtown Staunton. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk also creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

