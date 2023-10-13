Green and loving it: Washington, D.C. in top five of environmentally-friendly American cities

October is National Energy Awareness Month and 52 percent of Americans say protecting the environment should be prioritized above economic growth.

According to WalletHub report on 2023’s Greenest Cities in America, the greenest city is San Diego, followed by Honolulu, Portland, Washington, D.C. and Seattle.

The personal finance website determined which cities promote a “green” lifestyle by comparing the 100 largest U.S. cities across 28 key indicators of environmental friendliness and sustainability. Data includes greenhouse-gas emissions per capita, green job opportunities and number of smart-energy policies and initiatives.

The least green cities in America are Gilbert, Ariz., Glendale, Ariz., Mesa, Aris., Baton Rouge and Chandler, Ariz.

WalletHub reported the lowest median air-quality index in Lubbock, Texas with 22, which is 3.8 times lower than in Riverside and San Bernadino, Calif. where the index is the highest at 84.

The most green space can be found in Anchorage at 80.16 percent, which is 46.3 times more than in Haileah, Fla., the city with the least green space at 1.73 percent.

San Francisco boasts the highest walk score with 89, 4.2 times higher than in Chesapeake, Va., the city with the lowest score at 21.

The most farmers markets per square root of population are in Honolulu, which has 77.1 times more markets than in Arlington, Texas, the city with the fewest markets.

WalletHub requested commentary from experts on if cities should invest in going green and what the benefits are in going green.

“Yes, but because no city has unlimited resources, they need to be strategic about it. Every city is unique and different, and every city will have green investment opportunities that reflect its particular situation,” said Arizona State University Professor Braden R. Allenby. “For example, Miami might invest in increased resilience around flooding and climate change effects, while Phoenix might invest in water efficiency and lowering its urban heat island effects. The benefits of smart green investment can be considerable: attractive and livable city centers, greater urban vitality, support for an adequate and stable tax base, and, of course, better environmental performance. But unless the investments are done intelligently and strategically, the end result may be to reduce support for green initiatives, as public support may erode.”

According to Dr. John Clinton of the Milano School of Policy, Management, and Environment, and founding chair of MS Environmental Policy & Sustainability Management at The New School, the old age of “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” applies to climate change.

“Investing in protective and preventive measures that significantly reduce the impacts of extreme weather events — like those that came in so many varieties in so many places this past summer — can help limit the ultimate costs of these disasters. Focusing the question on direct benefits to individuals and families, research has shown the positive effects on general health and well-being as well as mental health when going green includes investment in even modest-scale parks, and physical infrastructure to promote — for example — safe bicycling and walkable neighborhoods.”

Kenneth Gillingham, senior associate dean of Academic Affairs and professor at Yale University, said that policies or investments which offer the most depend on the city, but most cities can find the best investments in energy efficiency, stormwater management infrastructure, purchasing heat pumps when heating and cooling systems are replaced, electric vehicles when fleet vehicles are being replaced and using heat pumps for hot water.

“In some cases, adding rooftop solar to city buildings can provide a strong bang for the buck as well,” Gillingham said.

Managing smart traffic for arterial streets and freeways provide good investments to go green.

“Priority lanes and traffic signal preemption for Bus Rapid Transit are cost effective smart city improvements for public transport,” Dr. Panos D. Prevedouros, Emeritus Professor at the University of Hawaiʻi, said.

Easy ways individuals can go green is walking or biking to destinations, Professor Peder Anker of New York University said.

“It’s healthy and cool. Then begin looking at your consumption, especially of plastic, gasoline, and other things that cause pollution. The next step could be to welcome a richer variety of species into your life, from butterflies to birds, and wild animals. They need green spaces, so create one yourself, and you will be surprised how quickly they arrive at your doorstep. Finally, arrange a meeting with an energy specialist to find out if you can afford solar panels or other alternative sources of energy. Who knows, you might actually save or even make a buck.”

Gillingham said easy times to go green or when you are forced to make a decision.

“For example, when you are buying a new car or your heating system fails. Those are easy times to choose to upgrade to a much greener technology. This will make a much bigger difference in the long run than most other things you can do. But there are also many incentives available under the Inflation Reduction Act that people can take advantage of to green their own homes. And then another easy way for an individual to make a difference is to vote for politicians that care about the environment.”