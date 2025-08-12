Home Grayson County: Two women dead after vehicle goes off road, strikes tree
Public Safety, Virginia

Grayson County: Two women dead after vehicle goes off road, strikes tree

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police arrest night crime accident
(© Arthur – stock.adobe.com)

A double fatal crash in Grayson County on Saturday led to the death of two women after their vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Elizabeth N. Burcham, 34, of Galax, and Jennifer M. Patton, 44, of Woodlawn, died at the scene.

The accident occurred on Route 89 at 1:47 a.m.

Virginia State Police said Patton was driving a Nissan Rogue on Skyline Highway near Route 886 when the crash occurred. After striking a tree, her vehicle then went down an embankment.

Burcham was a passenger in the vehicle and was ejected from the car. Patton also died at the scene. Neither were wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

