A double fatal crash in Grayson County on Saturday led to the death of two women after their vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Elizabeth N. Burcham, 34, of Galax, and Jennifer M. Patton, 44, of Woodlawn, died at the scene.

The accident occurred on Route 89 at 1:47 a.m.

Virginia State Police said Patton was driving a Nissan Rogue on Skyline Highway near Route 886 when the crash occurred. After striking a tree, her vehicle then went down an embankment.

Burcham was a passenger in the vehicle and was ejected from the car. Patton also died at the scene. Neither were wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.