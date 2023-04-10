Gas prices up 8.8 cents per gallon over the past week: Where are things headed from here?

Gas prices are up again, increasing 8.8 cents per gallon over the past week, to $3.57 a gallon nationally, according to a report Monday from GasBuddy.

Good news for the transportation industry: the national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.

The increase in Virginia was less pronounced. The average for a gallon of unleaded is up four cents a gallon this week, to $3.44 a gallon.

National GasBuddy data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The Virginia data is based on a survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.

Prices are up in 44 states nationwide, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20 percent in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” De Haan said.

“Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps,” De Haan said.