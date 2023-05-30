Countries
Gas prices inch higher following busy Memorial Day travel weekend

(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are up nearly three cents a gallon nationwide as people are back home from a busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

According to the tracking site GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of unleaded is $3.55 on Tuesday, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week.

The average in Virginia is $3.33 a gallon, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.91 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, who projects prices to stay in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon this summer, though they could go higher “if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development.”

“While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we’re still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark,” De Haan noted.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

