Gas prices continue trend toward $3 a gallon: Could cold weather push prices higher?

The average price of a gallon of a gas nationwide is $3.05 a gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy, continuing the march downward toward the psychological $3 a gallon mark.

Six months ago, prices were nearing $5 a gallon nationally.

The average in Virginia is at $2.93 a gallon today, down 41.8 cents a gallon just over the past month.

The push downward could take a slight delay with the recent record-cold weather factoring in, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The cold weather could lead to interruptions of refining operations in the South, “curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly,” De Haan said.

“While some of the nation’s lowest priced gas stations will probably be forced to raise prices slightly, with some declines still happening in the West Coast, there remains a chance, albeit smaller one, that we could still see the national average fall below $3 per gallon,” De Haan said.

“With the New Year on the doorstep, however, the biggest question motorists have remains what will happen in 2023 – a question GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook will answer later this week.”