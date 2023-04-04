Free health fair and resources offered in Sherando on April 15

Residents of Lyndhurst and Sherando are invited to a health fair on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at 1863 Mt. Torrey Road in Sherando.

The event is free.

Services available include:

Blood pressure screening

Blood sugar screening

Narcan training

COVID-19 vaccines

Health insurance counseling

Fresh produce

Mental health resources

The event is hosted by Sherando United Methodist and Sherando Lyndhurst Ruritan Club.

Participating agencies include Valley Community Services Board, the Central Shenandoah Health District, Project Grows, Valley Program for Aging Services, Enroll Virginia! and Augusta Health.