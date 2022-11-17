Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news free dental vision and medical services coming to fishersville this weekend
Local/Virginia

Free dental, vision and medical services coming to Fishersville this weekend

Crystal Graham
Published:

remote area medicalRemote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, Nov. 19-20 at Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. each day.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Nov. 18, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

This clinic is in collaboration with the University of Virginia RAM Chapter.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.

Additional information

  • All patients must undergo a COVID-19 CDC question screening before entering the clinic.
  • Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.
  • Vaccines, lab work and free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
  • In some situations outside RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.
  • Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

Related stories

Pop-up clinic coming to Fishersville for two days; offering free dental, vision, medical care

Remote Area Medical needs volunteers for Fishersville free clinic in November

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Harrisonburg Innovation Hub HIH

Harrisonburg Innovation Hub to renovate and occupy historic Wetsel Seed Building
Crystal Graham

House approves legislation to ensure eligible households receive phone and internet service
Rebecca Barnabi

Ensuring Phone and Internet Access Through Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Act of 2021 passed the U.S. House this week.

davis perry chandler

Only one person needed to act: We all failed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry
Chris Graham

Chris Jones should not have been on that bus with a gun, and a chip on his shoulder, thinking that the world was out to get him.

uva football tragedy

UVA schedules memorial service for mass shooting victims on Saturday at JPJ
Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
,

Hokies in the NFL: Tech alums Fuller, Slye, Thomas key the Upset of the Week
Roger Gonzalez
christopher darnell jones

State Police: Gun found at the scene of UVA triple-murder; two others at suspect’s residence
Chris Graham
dominion energy virginia logo

Dominion Energy reportedly cutting off electricity to homes that refused ‘smart’ meters
Rebecca Barnabi