Free dental, vision and medical services coming to Fishersville this weekend

Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, Nov. 19-20 at Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. each day.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Nov. 18, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

This clinic is in collaboration with the University of Virginia RAM Chapter.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.

Additional information

All patients must undergo a COVID-19 CDC question screening before entering the clinic.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Vaccines, lab work and free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

In some situations outside RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

