FredNats bolt out to early lead, but Charleston rallies for 6-4 win on Saturday

Fredericksburg jumped ahead early, but eventually lost 6-4 to the Charleston Riverdogs on Saturday.

It was a big first inning for the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, as Johnathon Thomas singled and Elijah Green walked to quickly put runners aboard. Paul Witt then clobbered his team-leading seventh home run to put the Nationals ahead 3-0.

Jarlin Susana was sharp through three innings, allowing just one run to score on a balk. But in the fourth, a single and a pair of wild pitches allowed the Riverdogs, the Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to pull within a run at 3-2.

That held until the home half of the seventh, when the Freddies used some small ball to add an insurance run. Christopher De La Cruz worked a walk, and was moved to second on a sac bunt by Thomas. A Cortland Lawson single pushed De La Cruz to third, before Green lifted a sacrifice fly into center field to put Fredericksburg ahead 4-2.

Unfortunately, Charleston tied the game in the top of the eighth. Carlos Colmanarez singled to drive in Ryan Spikes, then Jhon Diaz brought Colmanarez around to knot things up at 4-4. Then in the top of the ninth inning, Xavier Isaac blasted a two-run shot the other way to put the ‘Dogs up 6-4.

That held as the final score, with Junior William taking the win and Pedro Gonzalez getting the loss.

In the series finale, Riley Cornelio takes the ball for the FredNats, against Trevor Martin.