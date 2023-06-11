Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfrednats bolt out to early lead but charleston rallies for 6 4 win on saturday
Sports

FredNats bolt out to early lead, but Charleston rallies for 6-4 win on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsFredericksburg jumped ahead early, but eventually lost 6-4 to the Charleston Riverdogs on Saturday.

It was a big first inning for the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, as Johnathon Thomas singled and Elijah Green walked to quickly put runners aboard. Paul Witt then clobbered his team-leading seventh home run to put the Nationals ahead 3-0.

Jarlin Susana was sharp through three innings, allowing just one run to score on a balk. But in the fourth, a single and a pair of wild pitches allowed the Riverdogs, the Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to pull within a run at 3-2.

That held until the home half of the seventh, when the Freddies used some small ball to add an insurance run. Christopher De La Cruz worked a walk, and was moved to second on a sac bunt by Thomas. A Cortland Lawson single pushed De La Cruz to third, before Green lifted a sacrifice fly into center field to put Fredericksburg ahead 4-2.

Unfortunately, Charleston tied the game in the top of the eighth. Carlos Colmanarez singled to drive in Ryan Spikes, then Jhon Diaz brought Colmanarez around to knot things up at 4-4. Then in the top of the ninth inning, Xavier Isaac blasted a two-run shot the other way to put the ‘Dogs up 6-4.

That held as the final score, with Junior William taking the win and Pedro Gonzalez getting the loss.

In the series finale, Riley Cornelio takes the ball for the FredNats, against Trevor Martin.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia air quality unhealthy: What that means for UVA baseball, other outdoor activities
2 Explainer: How the wildfires are impacting our physical and mental health
3 ‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday
4 Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship
5 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor seems to have mastered the transfer portal

Latest News

road closed
Local

Charlottesville: Jefferson Park Avenue traffic to be impacted by Dominion Energy project

Chris Graham
road work
Local

Charlottesville: Belmont Bridge traffic advisory for the week of June 12-16

Chris Graham

Daytime work continues at both the East Market Street intersection of 9th/Avon Street as well as Garrett Street/Levy Avenue intersection in Charlottesville.

helicopter
U.S./World

Pascrell, Beyer take aim at dangers of helicopter noise in New York, New Jersey, NoVA

Chris Graham

Studies detailing the negative impacts of helicopter noise have found the noise causes disturbances that can increase disrupt sleep, adversely affect academic performance of children, and even increase the risk for cardiovascular disease.

child reading book in tree
Culture

Where can you find information on what backyard trees would benefit the local ecosystem?

EarthTalk
airplane
Culture

Is global warming creating the increase in turbulence on airplane flights?

EarthTalk
oyster fisherman
Virginia

Consumer guide criticized for advising consumer to ‘avoid’ Chesapeake Bay oysters

Timothy Wheeler
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of June 12-16

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy