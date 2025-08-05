Home Frederick set to get affiliation with Baltimore Orioles back in 2026
Frederick set to get affiliation with Baltimore Orioles back in 2026

Chris Graham
Published date:

frederick keys The High-A affiliate for the Baltimore Orioles will be moving back to Frederick, Md., relocating from Aberdeen, which will get the MLB Draft League team that has been playing in Frederick since 2021.

Attain Sports, the parent company of both baseball franchises, announced the switch, which will go into effect for the 2026 season, last week.

The moves have been in the works since 2024, when Attain Sports announced its plans to renovate Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick in collaboration with the Maryland Stadium Authority and the City of Frederick.

“The return of affiliated baseball marks a historic milestone for the City of Frederick,” said Greg Baroni, founder and CEO of Attain Sports. “We’re honored to support Frederick in realizing its vision of bringing a Baltimore Orioles minor-league affiliate back home, and we’re excited for what this next chapter will bring.”

The upgrades in the works at Harry Grove Stadium will bring enhancements to both player and fan experiences, including new home and visitor clubhouses, state-of-the-art batting cages, new bullpens, an expanded concourse, and additional fan seating options.

The renovations are designed to support the Frederick Keys in meeting MLB Professional Development League facility standards.

Frederick had been the home to the Orioles’ High-A affiliate from 1989 to 2020.

baltimore orioles mike elias
Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias. Photo: Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

“We are thrilled that affiliated baseball is returning to Frederick,” said Mike Elias, the executive vice president and general manager of the Baltimore Orioles. “The Frederick community and fans have always been strong supporters of the Orioles, and we look forward to building on a 30-year partnership with the Keys.”

Aberdeen will retain the team nickname IronBirds as it makes the move to the six-team MLB Draft League, which uses a split-season format – the first half of the season showcases draft-eligible players aiming to elevate their position ahead of the annual MLB Draft in July; the second half transitions to a professional format, with rosters comprised of paid players continuing their development.

As a Draft League team, Aberdeen will play from June through the first week of September, a structure that mirrors the city’s history as a short-season Class-A team in the New York-Penn League from 2002 until 2020.

Since its inception, the MLB Draft League has helped launch more than 400 players into professional baseball, including 81 players selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, 12 of whom played for the Frederick Keys.

“We are thrilled to continue hosting baseball at Ripken Stadium and deeply value the Aberdeen community and its loyal fans,” Baroni said. “This reorganization reflects our unwavering belief in the power of baseball to inspire, connect and unite communities. We remain fully committed to honoring the legacy of baseball in both Frederick and Aberdeen by delivering affordable, family-friendly entertainment and the spirit of America’s pastime for generations to come.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

