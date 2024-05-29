Four fatalities in wrong-way crash on Route 15 in Buckingham County

A car that crossed the center line and struck a truck and another car head on led to four fatalities in Buckingham County Tuesday.
Virginia State Police is investigating the multi-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:40 a.m. Four people died at the scene.
The fatalities include:
- Erika M. Henshaw, 77, of Dillwyn
- Alvin P. Henshaw, 85, passenger
- Runping Z. Rhett, 66, of Alton
- Eric D. Truscott, 37, passenger
According to VSP, a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Erika Henshaw was heading south on Route 15, near the intersection with Route 728, when Henshaw’s vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and struck a 2022 Ford T350 traveling north on Route 15.
The Fusion then continued traveling the wrong way in the northbound lane and struck head on a 2021 Nissan Versa driven by Rhett.
The impact of the crash caused the Versa to run off the road and overturn.
Truscott was a passenger in the Versa. Alvin Henshaw was a passenger in the Fusion.
The driver of the Ford T350 was not injured.
All four people who died were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.