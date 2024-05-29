Four fatalities in wrong-way crash on Route 15 in Buckingham County

A car that crossed the center line and struck a truck and another car head on led to four fatalities in Buckingham County Tuesday.

Virginia State Police is investigating the multi-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:40 a.m. Four people died at the scene.

The fatalities include:

Erika M. Henshaw , 77, of Dillwyn

, 77, of Dillwyn Alvin P. Henshaw , 85, passenger

, 85, passenger Runping Z. Rhett , 66, of Alton

, 66, of Alton Eric D. Truscott, 37, passenger

According to VSP, a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Erika Henshaw was heading south on Route 15, near the intersection with Route 728, when Henshaw’s vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and struck a 2022 Ford T350 traveling north on Route 15.

The Fusion then continued traveling the wrong way in the northbound lane and struck head on a 2021 Nissan Versa driven by Rhett.

The impact of the crash caused the Versa to run off the road and overturn.

Truscott was a passenger in the Versa. Alvin Henshaw was a passenger in the Fusion.

The driver of the Ford T350 was not injured.

All four people who died were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.