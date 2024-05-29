Countries
Home Four fatalities in wrong-way crash on Route 15 in Buckingham County
Public Safety, Virginia

Four fatalities in wrong-way crash on Route 15 in Buckingham County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A car that crossed the center line and struck a truck and another car head on led to four fatalities in Buckingham County Tuesday.

Virginia State Police is investigating the multi-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:40 a.m. Four people died at the scene.

The fatalities include:

  • Erika M. Henshaw, 77, of Dillwyn
  • Alvin P. Henshaw, 85, passenger
  • Runping Z. Rhett, 66, of Alton
  • Eric D. Truscott, 37, passenger

According to VSP, a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Erika Henshaw was heading south on Route 15, near the intersection with Route 728, when Henshaw’s vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and struck a 2022 Ford T350 traveling north on Route 15.

The Fusion then continued traveling the wrong way in the northbound lane and struck head on a 2021 Nissan Versa driven by Rhett.

The impact of the crash caused the Versa to run off the road and overturn.

Truscott was a passenger in the Versa. Alvin Henshaw was a passenger in the Fusion.

The driver of the Ford T350 was not injured.

All four people who died were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

