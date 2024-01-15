Countries
Local

First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month

Crystal Graham
Published date:
bucees front of store
Image courtesy of Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center at exit 240 off Interstate 81 in Rockingham County later this month.

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at the intersection of 81 and Friedens Church Road at the Mount Crawford exit, south of Harrisonburg.

The groundbreaking ceremony will include Dewey L. Ritchie, Rockingham County Supervisors Chairman; Leila Longcor, District 4 Supervisor; Stephen King, Rockingham County Manager; and Supervisors Rick Chandler, Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, and Joel Hensley. Retiring Supervisor Bill Kyger will also attend.

The new travel center will be the first Buc-ee’s location in Virginia.

“One of the prettiest roads we could ever hope for, I-81 is full of folks seeking fun and all that Virginia has to offer,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “We are the perfect pitstop for their road-trips and for the amazing people of Rockingham County.”

The center, expected to open next year, will occupy 74,000 square feet and have 120 fuel positions.

Buc-ee’s operates 47 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri and Tennessee.

Buc-ee’s will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to Rockingham County, with above average pay, full benefits, a 6 percent matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation, according to a news release.

A second location is also scheduled for a 2025 opening in Virginia. The second location has been announced on Interstate 64 at exit 211 in New Kent County, east of Richmond.

Bucees fuel station
Image courtesy of Buc-ee’s

