Fairfax County: One shot fired in apprehension of juvenile, known gang associate

Crystal Graham
Virginia State Police provided a few additional details on this morning’s officer involved shooting. According to VSP, the incident took place in the 9600 block of Maury Road. The juvenile in custody is 16 years old. The outstanding warrants for the teen were for a probation violation and auto larceny.

 

juvenile known gang associate police k9 dog
(© aijohn784 – stock.adobe.com)

A juvenile has been transported to the hospital after a struggle with a Fairfax County officer where one gunshot was fired early this morning.

The suspect, a known gang associate, according to Virginia State Police, fled a traffic stop at 12:43 a.m. in the area of Burke Station Road and Main Street.

The officer went to the address connected to the registration on the suspect vehicle.

Two K-9 units also joined the trooper at the residence. While there, the trooper saw the juvenile male near the vehicle and gave commands to stop. Instead, the juvenile took off on foot.

The trooper then tackled the suspect, according to the VSP report, and during the struggle, one shot was fired. The juvenile was transported to a Fairfax hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The suspect is in police custody for outstanding warrants. Additional charges are pending.

The juvenile is also being investigated for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

