Home Fairfax County: Motorcycle driver dead following 100 mph police pursuit, crash and fire
Virginia

Fairfax County: Motorcycle driver dead following 100 mph police pursuit, crash and fire

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
fire car accident investigation police rescue
(© Wild Awake – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

A motorcycle operator is dead after driving more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 66 before crashing and catching fire.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred just after midnight Sunday morning on I-66 eastbound in the area of Nutley Street in Fairfax County.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle driver sped off.

A short pursuit was initiated. For safety reasons, the trooper slowed down and terminated the pursuit.

However, the motorcycle was involved in a crash with an SUV minutes later causing the motorcycle to catch fire. The trooper attempted to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The motorcycle driver did not survive; identification is still pending.

According to VSP, the motorcycle struck the back of the SUV on the passenger side. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

police car arrest lights
Virginia

Six-year-old girl dead when truck backing into driveway collides with bicycle

Crystal Graham
baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos pen blows chance for weekend sweep of #21 Georgia Tech

Chris Graham

The UVA Baseball team was two outs away from a weekend sweep at #21 Georgia Tech, but as has been the case a lot this season, the back end of the bullpen couldn’t close things out.

police officer on public school campus generic
Virginia

Child seriously injured after hit-and-run while playing; Lynchburg man in custody

Crystal Graham

A child was seriously injured, and a Lynchburg man is in custody, after the juvenile was struck while playing, and the driver did not stop.

uva football
Football

UVA Football: More good gets for Elliott from the transfer portal

Chris Graham
newspapers
Politics

Media dummkopf apologizes for missing out on Sleepy Joe, ignores Drowsy Don

Chris Graham
staunton-rolling-coal-incident-vehicle
Local, Politics

Driver kills nine at Vancouver festival: We’re lucky that didn’t happen here

Chris Graham
taxes
Government, Virginia

Reminder: May 1 is deadline to file, pay Virginia individual income taxes

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status