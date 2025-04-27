A motorcycle operator is dead after driving more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 66 before crashing and catching fire.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred just after midnight Sunday morning on I-66 eastbound in the area of Nutley Street in Fairfax County.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle driver sped off.

A short pursuit was initiated. For safety reasons, the trooper slowed down and terminated the pursuit.

However, the motorcycle was involved in a crash with an SUV minutes later causing the motorcycle to catch fire. The trooper attempted to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The motorcycle driver did not survive; identification is still pending.

According to VSP, the motorcycle struck the back of the SUV on the passenger side. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.