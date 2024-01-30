‘Enough is enough’: Virginia Organizing members to rally for better housing conditions

Members of the Waynesboro chapter of Virginia Organizing will join other advocates from the state to march to the General Assembly Building and host a rally supporting better housing conditions and lower utility bills next week.

The “Don’t Go Breaking our Bank” march and rally will take place on Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. The march will start at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

“I’m tired of struggling to afford basic housing and utilities,” said Lief Hurt, a member of the New River Valley chapter of Virginia Organizing. “And I’m tired of watching my friends and community struggle so much over necessities. Enough is enough.”

Another NRV chapter member also spoke out against what he calls an “unjust” system.

“It is an unjust and corrupt system that fails to support its people into suitable homes that they can thrive in. I believe that system can and must change if we are to continue to have hope,” said NRV chapter member Matthew Hurt.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 815 E. Grace St. in Richmond.