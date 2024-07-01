Countries
Election 2024: Tim Kaine begins 'Salute to Service' tour, marks 30 years in elected office
Election 2024: Tim Kaine begins ‘Salute to Service’ tour, marks 30 years in elected office

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
tim kaine
(© George Sheldon – Shutterstock)

Sen. Tim Kaine kicks off a ‘Salute to Service’ tour today to celebrate and thank public servants in every corner of the Commonwealth.

Kaine’s public service career began when he volunteered with Jesuit missionaries in 1980 to 1981, teaching welding and carpentry to schoolchildren in Honduras. After an 18-year career as a civil rights lawyer fighting discrimination, he has spent 30 years serving Virginians in local, state and national elected office.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Kaine’s first term in elected office when he represented Virginians in District 2 on the Richmond City Council.

Kaine has stood up for Virginia public servants, including military members and their families, veterans, teachers, enforcement and health care workers, at every step along the way. He has passed important legislation to protect our troops, guard against government shutdowns, provide mental health resources for frontline health care workers and adequately fund law enforcement.

As a member of the Armed Services Committee, Kaine helped pass the PACT Act, the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades. He fixed a disastrous provision of the Trump 2017 tax cuts imposing extra taxes on Gold Star families and has been a champion of efforts to bring down the unemployment rate among veterans and military spouses.

“I honor all who serve our communities, Commonwealth and nation,” Kaine said. “As we celebrate our nation’s independence, I want to make sure that we honor their sacrifices and find new ways to support them going forward.”

The tour begins in Petersburg and make stops in Charles City, Highland Springs, Amelia, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Woodbridge, Great Falls, Fairfax, Dale City, Virginia Beach and Portsmouth.

