Home
Education, Politics, U.S. & World

Defunding of public broadcasting in America brings loss of access to education, culture

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
news reporter at news conference
(© wellphoto – stock.adobe.com)

Free programming which provided academic learning and exposure to global cultures has been lost with the federal government’s defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

The CPB, established by the U.S. Congress in 1967, lost $1.1 billion in funding thanks to congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump, who issued an executive order on his first day in office for his second term to no longer provide funding for the CPB.

But, without National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), both of which were operated by the CPB, how will an entire generation of American children be impacted by not having “Sesame Street” and other educational programs?

The CPB offered free television and radio programs, especially in rural areas of America.

“I know the impact that public media has had on me [and others],” said Professor Tamara Zellars Buck, a media law and ethics expert, who teaches journalism at Southeast Missouri State University (SMSU).

Buck, who holds a bachelor’s and a master’s from SMSU, serves on national boards in the field of journalism and holds a law degree from the University of Memphis. She understands how government works and the importance of journalism. She earned her master’s in public education.

She was working as a local journalist covering education in 2001 when she was offered an opportunity to teach journalism. She is now chair of the department. Until recently, she also served as student media advisor.

“So I still get close enough to it,” Buck said of journalism.

The defunding of the CPB hits near and dear to her. She went from donating annually to donating every month to her local NPR station. Growing up in urban Missouri as a member of Generation X, Buck watched Masterpiece Theater and heard opera because of NPR and PBS.

“We were the ones who were raised on PBS,” Buck said of “the latchkey” generation.

Now, her two granddaughters, ages 2 and 4, watch.

“There was that educational component that came from public access,” she said.

And public access meant free programming, regardless of economic status, educational background or whether you lived in a city or a rural area of the country.

She said that after Trump’s executive order she hoped Congress would not allow defunding of the CPB.

“Surely, this won’t happen. Surely, not. Surely we won’t let this happen,” she said she thought at first.

Public media is still necessary for children like when Buck was a child. Her mother was a teacher and her father was a factory worker. She otherwise would not have had exposure to so much culture.

According to Buck, public broadcasting should not be politicized for any reason, because it has economic impact and provides exposure to culture in arts and media.

“That’s going to be something that’s taken away and that saddens me,” she said.

She said that individuals and groups who attack public media are thinking too narrowly and when Americans and politicians realize what we have lost with the defunding of the CPB, “it’s going to be too late.”

And the damage will go further. Public media has been localized thanks to the CPB. Without the CPB, some TV and radio stations may be saved and continue to offer localized content. Other stations, however, will be in danger of being bought by corporations, lose their independence and no longer offer localized content.

A similar journey has been seen with American newspapers since the Great Recession: many have either disappeared, been absorbed into other newspapers or no longer offer local content. Buck said she expects that public media will follow the same “fate” as newspapers.

The reality, she said, is that when educational institutions and hospitals downsize, they do so first by reducing staff, then they must cut back on services.

“And that’s what’s wrong with our hospitals,” she said, especially of hospitals in rural areas.

Some Americans will support the public media stations with money, but some will not be able to support financially.

Whether Trump’s order to defund public broadcasting in America is part of a larger plan or just politics, Buck said that the excuse of politics makes it easier for broad decisions that impact many who will now be misinformed or uninformed for lack of access to public media.

For at least the next more than three years, children and adults will no longer have public access, including an entire generation of children who will grow up without the educational programming of NPR and PBS.

“All of us, actually, we’re losing these cultural aspects,” Buck said.

Congress approves Trump plan to end $1.1 billion in federal funding for public broadcasting

Corporation for Public Broadcasting: Feds have no control of NPR, PBS

Corporation for Public Broadcasting changes bylaws to stop Trump firing of directors

Federal funding cuts leads to end of Corporation for Public Broadcasting in 2025

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

Sarah Craun
Education, Local

Turner Ashby High School grad named Outstanding Young Agriculturist

Chris Graham
augusta county
Local, Politics

Augusta County Community Academy: Meh, don’t waste your time on this

Chris Graham

The local government in Augusta County is trying something it is calling Augusta County Community Academy – a program the suits claim is designed to give residents an inside look at how their local government operates.

online predator
Politics, U.S. & World

Veterans Affairs department ends collective bargaining in response to Trump executive order

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has terminated collective bargaining agreements for most bargaining-unit employees.

rewind mania
Wrestling

Rewind-Mania: The epic Ric Flair-Terry Funk ‘I Quit’ match from 1989

Ray Petree
uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: Meet the Team Day, pep rally events on the schedule

Chris Graham
food grocery store
Economy, Politics, U.S. & World

Cost of groceries stressing out Americans; federal cuts, tariffs likely to exacerbate issue

Crystal Graham
turner ashby baseball
Baseball

Turner Ashby: The best high school baseball program in state history?

David Driver

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status